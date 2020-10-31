EU provides additional €400,000 humanitarian aid to help Nagorno Karabakh civilians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The European Union provided an additional €400,000 in humanitarian aid to support the civilians in Nagorno Karabakh, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič announced.

This funding brings EU emergency humanitarian aid to €900,000 since the hostilities started.

“The EU calls for an immediate end to the hostilities that have already claimed civilian lives. We are extremely concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, given the upcoming winter and the aggravating coronavirus pandemic,” Lenarčič said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan