Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 25

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The number of people killed in the earthquake that hit Turkey’s western Izmir province has reached 25, the Turkish emergency management department said, reports TASS.

According to the latest data, there are 25 casualties and 804 wounded in the quake.

The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to a destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed.

