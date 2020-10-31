LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.07% to $1795.50, copper price down by 0.08% to $6708.00, lead price up by 1.82% to $1813.50, nickel price down by 2.61% to $15435.00, tin price down by 1.45% to $17700.00, zinc price down by 0.71% to $2516.00, molybdenum price stood at $19224.00, cobalt price down by 1.41% to $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.