Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ends in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab mNatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has ended in Geneva, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, informed.

Earlier today Mnatsakanyan also met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office.





