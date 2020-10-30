Human Rights Defeder of Armenia confirms use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Based on the urgent examination of the materials provided by the fact-finding mission of the Human Rights Defender's Office of Artsakh, it has been confirmed that Azerbaijan has used phosphorus projectiles, ARMEPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

''Azerbaijan is using, as the current data confirms, Phsophorus munitions over Nagorno Karabakh setting fires to the forests which are next to civilian communities.

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s urgent investigation results; fact-finding activities of Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman confirmed not only this fact, but also the fact that during days and nights many civilians are hiding in these forests from Azerbaijani military attacks.

These munitions have clear effects of mass destruction for environment; now are also used against civilians by Azerbaijani military forces and in this context are forbidden under international law.

These phosphorus munitions are weapons which use one of the common allotropes of the chemical element phosphorus. White phosphorus is used in smoke, illumination and incendiary munitions, and is commonly the burning element of tracer ammunition'', he wrote.