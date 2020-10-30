Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

USA documents that Azerbaijan is hesitant about ceasefire without preconditions

USA documents that Azerbaijan is hesitant about ceasefire without preconditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has announced that Azerbaijan is hesitant to agree for a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone without preconditions, ARMENPRESS reports Robert O'Brien said in a meeting with the Armenian community in Los Angeles.

''Both sides must retain the ceasefire and both sides must go to the negotiation table without preconditions. This is particularly true of the Azerbaijanis who have been most hesitant about unconditional ceasefire'', Robert O'Brien said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration