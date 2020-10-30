USA documents that Azerbaijan is hesitant about ceasefire without preconditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has announced that Azerbaijan is hesitant to agree for a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone without preconditions, ARMENPRESS reports Robert O'Brien said in a meeting with the Armenian community in Los Angeles.

''Both sides must retain the ceasefire and both sides must go to the negotiation table without preconditions. This is particularly true of the Azerbaijanis who have been most hesitant about unconditional ceasefire'', Robert O'Brien said.