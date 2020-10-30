Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council warns of activation of extremist Islamists in the country

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev has warned of the activation of extremist Islamists in the country, ARMENPRES reports, Ria Novosti informs.

‘’The extremist Islamists have intensified efforts to convert to Islam people, who have not traditionally been bearer of Islamic culture'', Patrushev said.





