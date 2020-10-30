Former Presidents of Armenia to leave for Moscow – PM’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. First and second Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan want to leave for Moscow to discuss with the Russian elites the situation over Nagorno Karabakh and offer concrete solutions to the Armenian Government based on the discussions, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson of the Prime Minister, wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’In response to media inquiries, I inform that the second and third Presidents of Nagorno Karabakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan informed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their October 20 meeting that first and second Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan want to leave for Moscow to discuss with the Russian elites the situation over Nagorno Karabakh and offer concrete solutions to the Armenian Government based on the discussions’’, Gevorgyan wrote.

The ex-Presidents of Nagorno Karabakh Republic suggested that the results of the possible visit should be discussed during a meeting of former and incumbent presidents of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

‘’Stressing that he cannot hinder any measure for the benefit of Armenia and Artsakh, PM Pashinyan agreed with the proposal. According to our information, the ex-Presidents have not left Armenia yet. Anyway, the Prime Minister and the Government are open for proposals aimed at the solution of the situation and have never refused to discuss such proposals’’, the PM’s spokesperson wrote.