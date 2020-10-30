Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-10-20

YEREVAN, 30 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 493.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.24 drams to 576.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.13 drams to 639.46 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 32.61 drams to 29680.93 drams. Silver price down by 14.09 drams to 365.24 drams. Platinum price down by 19.27 drams to 13647.86 drams.





