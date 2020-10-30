Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Magnitude 7,0 earthquake hits western Turkey, heavy damages reported

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Heavy damages occurred in western Turkey from a 7,0 magnitude earthquake.

The interior ministry tweeted that 6 buildings collapsed in Izmir.

There were no immediate reports on victims.

According to media reports the tremors were felt in Istanbul and elsewhere in the western parts of the country.

