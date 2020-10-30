Magnitude 7,0 earthquake hits western Turkey, heavy damages reported
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Heavy damages occurred in western Turkey from a 7,0 magnitude earthquake.
The interior ministry tweeted that 6 buildings collapsed in Izmir.
There were no immediate reports on victims.
According to media reports the tremors were felt in Istanbul and elsewhere in the western parts of the country.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
