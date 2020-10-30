Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

First company of volunteer women trains for active duty in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The first company comprised of Armenian women volunteers who joined the military amid the Azeri attacks is undergoing extensive trainings ahead of deployment to active duty.

The Defense Ministry released a video from the training.

