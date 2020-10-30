First company of volunteer women trains for active duty in Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The first company comprised of Armenian women volunteers who joined the military amid the Azeri attacks is undergoing extensive trainings ahead of deployment to active duty.
The Defense Ministry released a video from the training.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:08 Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers meet in Geneva
- 16:50 Armenia won’t concede Czechoslovakia: Pashinyan’s parallels between Munich Agreement and Karabakh
- 16:42 First company of volunteer women trains for active duty in Armenia
- 16:39 WATCH: Artsakh countermeasures repel Azeri raid team
- 16:24 Armenian Ombudsman presents facts on Azerbaijani atrocities to EU Ambassador
- 15:50 Armenia, Iran hold political consultations in Yerevan
- 15:42 Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council members
- 15:40 “Relative calm” reported in Artsakh towns and cities day after heavy bombings
- 15:29 UPDATED: Hospital’s oxygen supply system explodes in town of Spitak
- 15:04 WATCH: Artsakh detains Syrian mercenary from terrorist organization fighting for Azerbaijan
- 14:59 Armenian President offers condolences to Macron over “barbaric” attack in Nice
- 14:37 Two villages near Shushi cleared from Azeri raid teams
- 14:25 Russian Deputy FM, Italian Ambassador discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 14:19 Armenian foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva
- 14:16 Turkey says plans to produce infamous Bayraktars using homegrown engines
- 14:13 Peacekeepers can be deployed to Karabakh only at consent from both sides, says Russia
- 13:29 Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz dead at 72
- 13:18 Moscow doesn’t rule out danger of “outflow” of Syrian mercenaries fighting against NK to Russia
- 13:13 Germany to allocate €2 million to Red Cross for Artsakh aid
- 12:47 “War entered to everyone’s family”: BBC film on Armenian servicemen and their mothers
- 11:41 French MP Valerie Boyer alarms over growing Turkish nationalist sentiments and attacks
- 11:35 WATCH: Night skies turn red as Artsakh counterstrikes hit Azeri munitions
- 11:28 Wherever Turkey wants to create problems, it sends jihadists - EAFJD Chairman
- 11:16 Pashinyan calls for deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2398 new cases, 1059 recoveries in one day
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 9538 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5801 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 5569 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4845 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson
00:03, 10.24.2020
Viewed 4660 times Genocide Watch considers Azerbaijan to be at Stage 9- Extermination and Stage 10 – Denial