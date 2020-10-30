Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

WATCH: Artsakh countermeasures repel Azeri raid team

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army delivering counterstrikes and neutralizing an Azerbaijani sabotage raid team that was attempting to advance.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





