WATCH: Artsakh countermeasures repel Azeri raid team
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army delivering counterstrikes and neutralizing an Azerbaijani sabotage raid team that was attempting to advance.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:08 Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers meet in Geneva
- 16:50 Armenia won’t concede Czechoslovakia: Pashinyan’s parallels between Munich Agreement and Karabakh
- 16:42 First company of volunteer women trains for active duty in Armenia
- 16:39 WATCH: Artsakh countermeasures repel Azeri raid team
- 16:24 Armenian Ombudsman presents facts on Azerbaijani atrocities to EU Ambassador
- 15:50 Armenia, Iran hold political consultations in Yerevan
- 15:42 Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council members
- 15:40 “Relative calm” reported in Artsakh towns and cities day after heavy bombings
- 15:29 UPDATED: Hospital’s oxygen supply system explodes in town of Spitak
- 15:04 WATCH: Artsakh detains Syrian mercenary from terrorist organization fighting for Azerbaijan
- 14:59 Armenian President offers condolences to Macron over “barbaric” attack in Nice
- 14:37 Two villages near Shushi cleared from Azeri raid teams
- 14:25 Russian Deputy FM, Italian Ambassador discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 14:19 Armenian foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva
- 14:16 Turkey says plans to produce infamous Bayraktars using homegrown engines
- 14:13 Peacekeepers can be deployed to Karabakh only at consent from both sides, says Russia
- 13:29 Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz dead at 72
- 13:18 Moscow doesn’t rule out danger of “outflow” of Syrian mercenaries fighting against NK to Russia
- 13:13 Germany to allocate €2 million to Red Cross for Artsakh aid
- 12:47 “War entered to everyone’s family”: BBC film on Armenian servicemen and their mothers
- 11:41 French MP Valerie Boyer alarms over growing Turkish nationalist sentiments and attacks
- 11:35 WATCH: Night skies turn red as Artsakh counterstrikes hit Azeri munitions
- 11:28 Wherever Turkey wants to create problems, it sends jihadists - EAFJD Chairman
- 11:16 Pashinyan calls for deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2398 new cases, 1059 recoveries in one day
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 9538 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5801 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 5569 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4845 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson
00:03, 10.24.2020
Viewed 4660 times Genocide Watch considers Azerbaijan to be at Stage 9- Extermination and Stage 10 – Denial