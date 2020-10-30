Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Hospital’s oxygen supply system explodes in town of Spitak

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred at the medical center in Spitak, the town in the northern Lori Province of Armenia, the healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

“According to preliminary information the oxygen supply system exploded. The details of the incident are being clarified and additional information will be released later,” she said.

