Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Russian Deputy FM, Italian Ambassador discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Russian Deputy FM, Italian Ambassador discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko and Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano have discussed the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a meeting, the Russian foreign ministry said.

“During the conversation special attention was drawn to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution. Exchange of ideas over several current regional issues took place,” the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration