Russian Deputy FM, Italian Ambassador discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko and Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano have discussed the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a meeting, the Russian foreign ministry said.

“During the conversation special attention was drawn to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution. Exchange of ideas over several current regional issues took place,” the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan