Armenian foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has commenced in Geneva, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is also participating in the meeting.

