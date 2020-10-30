Moscow doesn’t rule out danger of “outflow” of Syrian mercenaries fighting against NK to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s foreign ministry doesn’t rule out the danger of “outflow” mercenaries from Syria and Libya deployed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to Russia.

“Of course, we cannot rule out such danger”, Russian deputy FM Oleg Siromolotov told RIA Novosti.

“There are no small things in the fight against terrorism. It’s important to analyze any risk, including potential and work on preventing it. The Russian law enforcement agencies are closely following the situation”, he said.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin has recently announced that he has information that mercenaries from international terror groups, such as the Nusra Front, the Firqat al-Hamza, the Sultan Murad Division, fighting in the Middle East, actively converge in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. According to him, the talk is about hundreds or even thousands of extremists who seek to profit from the new Karabakh war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan