Pashinyan calls for deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh could be the “optimal solution” to the conflict.

“I am in favor of deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone,” Pashinyan told the Telegraph in an interview. “But the problem is that deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone needs to be acceptable to all sides of the conflict,” he added.

Pashinyan also noted that he believes that Europe should make more efforts to stop Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan.

