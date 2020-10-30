COVID-19: Armenia reports 2398 new cases, 1059 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 2398 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,432, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1059 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 54,316.

4936 tests were conducted in the past one day.

28 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1300.

The number of active cases is 31,458.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 358 (4 new such cases).

