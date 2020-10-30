Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Azerbaijani military suffers heavy casualties in another failed offensive

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new offensive from the northern direction of the Artsakh frontline, but the attack was repelled, the Armenian military’s spokesperson Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

He said that the Azeri attacking troops suffered big losses and were repelled “leaving dozens of bodies on the battlefield”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




