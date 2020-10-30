Armenian Assembly of America to donate over $2 million to Hayastan Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Assembly of America announced that it surpassed its $2 million Humanitarian Campaign fundraising goal to support the Armenia Fund, an aid effort that directly benefits the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

The campaign kicked off with the generous offer by an anonymous Assembly member to match all contributions up to $1 million. After a period of just 17 days, the Assembly raised $1,095,938.12, which combined with the $1 million match brings the total to $2,095,938.12.

“The groundswell of community support in such a short time has been truly inspiring. Together, we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Artsakh and Armenia, and these funds will provide them much needed aid in these difficult times. Together we are Artsakh strong,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.