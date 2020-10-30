Iran decries Azeri bombing of Artsakh hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is a special envoy of President Hassan Rouhani visiting Yerevan to present his government’s initiative for a resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, has said that there is a need for a speedy decision regarding the peace process in order to open a path towards peace, Pars Today reported.

He expressed regret over the growing number of victims in the conflict.

“The attack against the peaceful population is unequivocally condemnable, and the attack at peaceful residents, including at the hospital and the deaths of innocent people is definitely unacceptable,” he said, referring to the Azeri bombing of the maternity hospital of Stepanakert City.

"That is why we are hopeful that a path towards establishing peace will be opened as soon as possible. My meetings in Yerevan focus on this issue. We are hopeful that the plan presented by Iran could open that path,” Araghchi said.

Before visiting Armenia, Araghchi also traveled to Azerbaijan and Russia.

Nearly 40 civilians have been killed in the Azeri attacks on residential areas in Artsakh, as well as in Armenia since September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan