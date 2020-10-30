Armenian community protests at SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne over Turkish satellite launch

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Several hundred members of the local Armenian-American community staged a protest at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne Thursday night over the company's plans to launch a satellite for the Turkish government, ABC7 reports.

The aerospace firm plans to launch the Turksat 5A satellite on a Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Nov. 30.

The satellite was built by Airbus Defense and Space and has been described as intended for use in television broadcasting and related communications for Turksat, a state-owned company.

Protesters believe the satellite could be used by the Turkish government for military purposes.

Turkey is currently aiding Azerbaijan in the war against Nagorno Karabakh.

On October 28 SpaceX staff and members of the media have been inundated with emails ostensibly from concerned Armenians around the world, asking the company to cancel a launch contract with the Turkish government.