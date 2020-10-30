Armenian FM informs Iranian Deputy FM about continuation of of works under OSCE MG Co- chairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi on October 29, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the situation over Nagorno Karabakh resulted by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and regional security issues. The sides expressed concerns over the deployment of international terrorists in the region, assessing it as a serious threat for the entire region.

The Armenian FM emphasized that Armenia understands that Iran is sensible towards the new regional threats and highlighted the role of Iran in the stability and peace of the region.

Iran’s Deputy FM Araghchi presented the approaches of his country for overcoming the existing situation and establishing ceasefire. In this context the Armenian FM noted that Iran's approaches to this issue will be scrutinized in detail.

FM Mnatsakanyan informed his interlocutor about the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs planned in Geneva on October 30 and continuation of the works in that format.