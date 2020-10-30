Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Explosion of ammunition of Azerbaijani diversionist groups heard in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The explosions heard in Stepanakert are the ammunition discovered and destroyed by the Defense Army of Artsakh in the zone of activities of the Azerbaijani diversionist groups, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Defense Army.

''The explosions heard in Stepanakert and nearby areas are the ammunition discovered and destroyed by targetted strikes of the Defense Army of Artsakh in the zone of activities of the Azerbaijani diversionist groups'', reads the statement.

The Defene Army adds that the neutralization of the subversive groups continues.





