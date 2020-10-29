Many people already rushing to Artsakh to save Shushi from the clutches of the enemy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Following the address of the President of Artsakh to the nation, many people are hurrying to Artsakh with small and large detachments, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, wrote on his Facebook page.

''The address of the President of Artsakh to the nation from Shushi city has had a great resonance. We receive numerous calls from our compatriots of different regions of Armenia and Yerevan.

The threat facing the Armenian citadel-city has not only sincerely worried them, but many of them are already hurrying to Artsakh with small and large detachments to save Shushi from the clutches of the enemy. It's only the personal contribution of each of us that can save Shushi and make the desired breakthrough in the military operations.

We are waiting for you'', Poghosyan wrote.