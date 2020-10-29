Artsakh denies use of cluster munition in Azerbaijan’s Barda direction

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, denies the Azerbaijani announcements that the Armenian side has used cluster munition in Barda direction, targeting civilians.

‘’We have not used such a weapon in Barda direction. The Defense Army uses other weapons, targeting only military objects in the direction of major cities. The Defense Army has published the list of the military objects’’, Poghosyan said.