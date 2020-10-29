Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Artsakh denies use of cluster munition in Azerbaijan’s Barda direction

Artsakh denies use of cluster munition in Azerbaijan’s Barda direction

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, denies the Azerbaijani announcements that the Armenian side has used cluster munition in Barda direction, targeting civilians.

‘’We have not used such a weapon in Barda direction. The Defense Army uses other weapons, targeting only military objects in the direction of major cities. The Defense Army has published the list of the military objects’’, Poghosyan said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration