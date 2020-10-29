Existence of Artsakh’s population not possible under Azerbaijani jurisdiction– MFA spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia reaffirms the position that the existence of the population of Artsakh is not possible under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Minister of Armenia, said in a press conference.

‘’The announcements of the Azerbaijani president and the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces that we witness show that the goal of Azerbaijan is to evict Armenians from Artsakh, exterminate the indigenous people of Artsakh and Azerbaijan wants Artsakh without its indigenous people. The existence of the population of Artsakh is not possible under the Azerbaijani jurisdiction’’, she said, adding that since the 1st day of the war Azerbaijan committed war crimes against the people of Artsakh, including the use of cluster munition against civilians.