European Parliament groups urge to establish international control for ceasefire in NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The leading parties of the European Parliament urge to invest effective international mechanisms for the monitoring of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, reads the joint statement of the European Parliament parties.

''We resolutely condemn the violation of the previously reached agreements. We urge to immediately and unconditionally cease the military operations. We also urge to invest effective international mechanisms for the preservation of the ceasefire'', reads the statement.





