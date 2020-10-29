Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Air raid siren again activated in Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert - DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Air raid siren is activated in Stepanakert. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Stepanakert that numerous explosions are heard.

21:31 - Air raid siren in Stepanakert is deactivated. 





