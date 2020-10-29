Yerevan supports deployment of observers in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan supports deployment of observers in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Yerevan has always supported the idea of permanent monitoring of the ceasefire regime, suggested by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs following the April escalation of 2016. According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to expand the monitoring group of the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and establish a mechanism for the monitoring of the ceasefire violation cases.

''But afterwards Azerbaijan refused to implement those agreements. This once again shows that neither yesterday nor today Azerbaijan is interested in a stable and verifiable ceasefire regime. But our position has not changed and we support the deployment of observers'', Mnatsakanyan said.

As refers to the deployment of peacekeepers, the Minister said that only those with neutral position can be involved in the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakah, emphasizing that those who act as a conflicting side cannot be involved in the peacekeeping mission.