Artsakh military death toll reaches 1166
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh has published another list of military casualties. ARMENPRESS reports 47 new names have appeared in the list, bringing the number of the death toll to 1166.
