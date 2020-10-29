ECHR satisfies request for interim measure over the case of 5 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ECHR has demanded documented information from the Azerbaijani government about the detention place and conditions of another 5 Armenian war prisoners, ARMENPRESS reports lawyer Artak Zeynalyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Based on the footages released by the Azerbaijani media the war prisoners were identified and requests were submitted to the ECHR on behalf of their family members to apply interim measure for protecting their right to life and freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The court has set a deadline of November 3 to provide the required information.