Russia deeply concerned over continuous deployment of foreign mercenaries to NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia is deeply concerned over further massive deployment of foreign mercenaries from the Middle East to the ongoing clashes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“Unfortunately, the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone remains complex. The military situation is maintained. In such situation we continue making efforts for de-escalation of the situation and resumption of the negotiation process both at the national level and in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. We are deeply concerned over the continuous hostilities, over the further massive deployment of foreign mercenaries from the Middle East to the military clashes. We are confident on the absence of alternative to the peaceful settlement”, Zakharova said.

She added that the international community’s another attempt to reach ceasefire in the NK conflict zone unfortunately, failed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan