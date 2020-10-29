Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

WATCH: Residential areas reduced to ruins by Azerbaijani missile attack at Shushi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified Infocenter released images filmed on October 29 in the town of Shushi in Artsakh showing the aftermath of the latest Azerbaijani bombardment of the peaceful settlement.

Civilians were wounded and major material damages occurred in the attack.

Artsakh authorities said the Azeri military used the Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers in the attack. Stepanakert City was also bombarded on October 29.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





