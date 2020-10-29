Member of Spanish Congress of Deputies urges government to refrain from selling arms to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain from Plural faction Míriam Nogueras i Camero is urging the country’s government to refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan, to promote the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the expression of will of the majority of the NK people, the Armenian Embassy in Spain told Armenpress.

“The Plural faction of the Spanish Congress, under the initiative of MP Míriam Nogueras i Camero, has submitted a proposal to the Congress, urging the government

-to refrain from selling weapons to Azerbaijan

-to promote at the international level the peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the expression of will of the majority of the Nagorno Karabakh people

-to condemn Turkey’s military support to Azerbaijan, initiating sanctions on Turkey for its aggressive and expansionist actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus”, the Embassy said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan