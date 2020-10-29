Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Former Presidents of Uruguay express solidarity to Armenian people

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Former Presidents of Uruguay Julio María Sanguinetti (1995-2000), Luis Alberto Lacalle de Herrera (1990-1995), Tabaré Vázquez (2005-2010, 2015-2020) and José Mujica (2010-2015) have made a joint statement, expressing solidarity to the Armenian people.

“On the occasion of terrible incidents taking place in the South Caucasus, we are expressing our historic solidarity to the Armenian people and our wish for the resumption of talks immediately aimed at reaching the ceasefire, peace, as well as the lasting solution to this conflict”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



