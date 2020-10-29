Azerbaijan’s aim is the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in NK: Pashinyan calls on to recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again presented the real goal of Turkey-backed Azerbaijani forces to the international community, that is the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh, the PM said on Twitter.

“Turkish led Azerbaijani forces along with terrorists continue intensive military operations in different directions of the front line, including peaceful settlements across Artsakh. Their aim is the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh”, the PM said, calling on to recognize Artsakh.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan