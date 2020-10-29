Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Defense Ministry denies Azeri claims on downing two Armenian warplanes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry is denying the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement claiming that they have shot down two SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Air Force.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the report is disinformation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





