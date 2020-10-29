Defense Ministry denies Azeri claims on downing two Armenian warplanes
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry is denying the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement claiming that they have shot down two SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Air Force.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the report is disinformation.
