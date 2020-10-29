My heart is with Armenia – Ukrainian deputy minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s deputy minister for reintegration Davit Makaryan has expressed his support to the Armenian people, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

“My heart is with the people affected in the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. My public activity also includes the fulfillment of power of deputy head of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine. The Union is implementing a number of important projects both in Ukraine and Armenia in different directions – culture, education, sport, history, etc”, the deputy minister said.

He informed that the Union held an emergency meeting aimed at assisting Armenians affected from the military operations.

The Armenian community of Ukraine is actively assisting Armenia, by providing ambulance, medical items, warm clothes and other means.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan