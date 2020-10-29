Bodies of 29 servicemen, 1 civilian detainee handed over to Armenian side

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has handed over to the Armenian side the bodies of 29 Armenian servicemen who were killed in action.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the handover was carried out “due to the exclusive mediation efforts of the Russian Federation and the participation of the field team of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office."

In addition, Stepanyan said that one civilian person was returned to Armenia with the efforts of the ICRC.

“In turn, remaining committed to the agreements reached within the framework of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian side is once again expressing readiness to hand over to the Azerbaijani side the bodies of the Azerbaijani servicemen that are in the territory of Artsakh,” Stepanyan said, adding that the Armenian side is willing to begin the process of retrieving bodies from the territories between the positions of the sides at the entire length of the frontline, to exchange information on POWs and the process of POW exchange in the future.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan