Azerbaijani military death toll rises to 6854

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Azerbaijani army has reached 6854 as a result of the large-scale aggression and military operations launched against Artsakh, the Armenian Unified Info Center said.

As for the military equipment, the Azerbaijani losses include 226 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 632 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

