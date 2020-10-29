Thousands of bodies decompose as Azerbaijan displays total disregard for own troops

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The bodies of thousands of Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed in action are decomposing in various sections of the frontline due to Azerbaijan’s total disregard for the fate of its own troops, and meanwhile the Azeri military continues to violate the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries-facilitated cessation of hostilities agreement which envisaged the exchange of bodies, POWs and other detainees.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released a video (Viewer Discretion Advised) showing highly disturbing images of multiple bodies of Azeri troops left unattended by Azerbaijan itself.

“With such behavior the Azeri military-political regime shows that it doesn’t care not only for international humanitarian law norms, but also for the bodies and the memory of its own troops,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan