Geneva meeting of Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers cancelled
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov scheduled for October 29 in Geneva has been cancelled.
According to Russian media reports the meeting is delayed until October 30.
Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:48 3 dead in France terror attack at Nice's Basilica of Notre-Dame
- 13:25 Peaceful Armenian demonstration attacked in Fresno, 3 hospitalized with stab wounds
- 13:19 Recognition of Artsakh’s independence key step for solving security issue – MP
- 13:15 Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing is doomed to failure – Armenia MFA
- 13:05 ‘How long are we going to close our eyes on Turkish expansionism?’ – French MP
- 13:01 Azerbaijani military death toll rises to 6854
- 12:53 Thousands of bodies decompose as Azerbaijan displays total disregard for own troops
- 12:45 Geneva meeting of Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers cancelled
- 12:43 Creation process of militia begins in Armenia’s Tavush province
- 12:32 Artsakh releases list of military facilities constituting legitimate targets in Azeri cities
- 12:09 PHOTOS: Town of Martakert after Azerbaijani air force bombing
- 12:03 OAS chief sure NK conflict will end if Azerbaijan stops aggression against Artsakh
- 12:00 Turkish mob armed with improvised weapons chant death threats, search for Armenians in Lyon, France
- 11:53 Lawmaker urges Diaspora-Armenians to be cautious, not to give in to Turkish-Azeri provocations
- 11:24 Azeri “criminal regime” bears responsibility for escalation, Artsakh warns amid new war crimes
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2383 new cases, 749 recoveries and 29 deaths in one day
- 10:46 Tycoon Samvel Karapetyan vows to rebuild Stepanakert hospital after Azeri air strike
- 10:38 LIVE UPDATES: Azerbaijan launches renewed bombardment of Stepanakert City
- 10:34 Artsakh military death toll reaches 1119
- 10:22 ‘I didn’t ask to be Armenian, I just got lucky’ – Kim Kardashian shows birthday gift
- 09:18 Fierce fighting resumes amid continuing Azeri attacks on Artsakh
- 09:07 Artsakh shoots down another Bayraktar combat drone
- 09:02 European Stocks - 28-10-20
- 09:01 US stocks down - 28-10-20
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-10-20
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 9324 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5698 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4770 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 4608 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
00:03, 10.24.2020
Viewed 4368 times Genocide Watch considers Azerbaijan to be at Stage 9- Extermination and Stage 10 – Denial