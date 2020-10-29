Creation process of militia begins in Armenia’s Tavush province

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Following the creation of the legislation on militia in Armenia, the first units of the militia have already been formed in Tavush province.

The Tavush Governor’s Office stated that this is a strict necessity in the province, especially during the current war situation in Artsakh. Thanks to the militia, the bordering villages will be safer and more secure.

“After the Prime Minister’s call, the creation of voluntary units has started quite actively in Tavush province. In past days we managed to form the first big unit consisting of 3 battalions which are engaged in combat and firefighting training these days. Several more such units will be also formed. This is also putting a base for the creation of militia”, Tavush Governor Hayk Chobanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan