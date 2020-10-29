Artsakh releases list of military facilities constituting legitimate targets in Azeri cities

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the list of military facilities that constitute legitimate military targets deployed in Azerbaijani cities.

In Ganja, the Azeri military has deployed the following facilities:

Air Force military airbase, helicopter squadron

Permanenet Deployment Location of Armed Forces General Staff Motor Rifle Brigade

Interior Troops Special Operations Brigade

Defense Ministry Combat Command Center

Armed Forces General Staff Radio-Technocal Battalion

Defense Ministry Fuel-Lubricant Base

Machinery plant of the Defense Industry Ministry, Aviation Repair Plant and Artillery Armament Repair Plant

In Barda, the Azeri military has deployed the following facilities:

Command Center of 1st Army Corps

Service Battalion

Communications Battalion

Anti-aircraft division

Tank brigade

Anti-tank division

