Artsakh releases list of military facilities constituting legitimate targets in Azeri cities
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the list of military facilities that constitute legitimate military targets deployed in Azerbaijani cities.
In Ganja, the Azeri military has deployed the following facilities:
Air Force military airbase, helicopter squadron
Permanenet Deployment Location of Armed Forces General Staff Motor Rifle Brigade
Interior Troops Special Operations Brigade
Defense Ministry Combat Command Center
Armed Forces General Staff Radio-Technocal Battalion
Defense Ministry Fuel-Lubricant Base
Machinery plant of the Defense Industry Ministry, Aviation Repair Plant and Artillery Armament Repair Plant
In Barda, the Azeri military has deployed the following facilities:
Command Center of 1st Army Corps
Service Battalion
Communications Battalion
Anti-aircraft division
Tank brigade
Anti-tank division
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan