PHOTOS: Town of Martakert after Azerbaijani air force bombing

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military continues bombarding towns and cities of Artsakh, striking the peaceful residential areas with various weapons, including missiles and bombs.

Photos showing the aftermath of the recent bombing were released by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations. The images show the town of Martakert, which the Azeri air force bombed with air strikes. Heavy damages took place. No casualties were reported among the civilians.

