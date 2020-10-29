Azeri “criminal regime” bears responsibility for escalation, Artsakh warns amid new war crimes

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is bombarding the city of Stepanakert and the towns of Shushi and Martakert in Artsakh using the Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

“Once again violating the requirements of international humanitarian and customary laws, Azerbaijan has opened fire exclusively on peaceful settlements, leading to victims among the civilian population of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani military-political leadership is committing another war crime. The Azerbaijani criminal regime bears entire responsibility for the further escalation of the situation,” the Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan