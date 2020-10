COVID-19: Armenia reports 2383 new cases, 749 recoveries and 29 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 2383 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85,034, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

749 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 53,257.

5027 tests were conducted in the past one day.

29 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1272.

The number of active cases is 30,151.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 354 (2 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan