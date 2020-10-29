Tycoon Samvel Karapetyan vows to rebuild Stepanakert hospital after Azeri air strike

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The billionaire tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, the owner of the Tashir Group conglomerate, has vowed to rebuild the maternity hospital of Stepanakert City that was destroyed by the Azerbaijani bombardment on October 28.

“I want to assure Artsakh’s people that we will certainly build a new, modern maternity hospital in Stepanakert. New lives will be born there again,” Karapetyan told RIA Novosti.

The maternity hospital of the capital city of Artsakh was hit by an Azeri air strike.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan