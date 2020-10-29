LIVE UPDATES: Azerbaijan launches renewed bombardment of Stepanakert City
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces launched a renewed bombardment at Stepanakert City.
ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh that the air raid sirens were activated and shortly afterwards the strikes hit the city.
10:59 - Explosions heard amid non-stop air raid sirens
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
