Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

LIVE UPDATES: Azerbaijan launches renewed bombardment of Stepanakert City

LIVE UPDATES: Azerbaijan launches renewed bombardment of Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces launched a renewed bombardment at Stepanakert City.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh that the air raid sirens were activated and shortly afterwards the strikes hit the city.

10:59 - Explosions heard amid non-stop air raid sirens

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration